Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

5126 S Greenwood Ave

5126 South Greenwood Avenue · (773) 499-1371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5126 South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2500 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 4BED IN THE HEART OF HYDE PARK - Property Id: 295283

A naturally well-lit and spacious 4 bedroom apartment in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, boasts distinct vintage style and appeal. Classic hardwood floors, generous storage space and not to mention a cozy fireplace to help escape from those frigid winter months. And if that isn't enough, enjoy a private deck perfect for summer entertaining. This apartment is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, all forms of public transportation and the University of Chicago. Friendly onsite management welcomes pets (with some exceptions) and includes heat and water in the rent.

$500 NON REFUNDABLE MOVE-IN FEE
$50 PET FEE (SMALL DOGS & CATS)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295283
Property Id 295283

(RLNE5837886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

