Chicago, IL
1846 W Division St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

1846 W Division St

1846 W Division St · (773) 825-6189
Location

1846 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1846 W Division St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
carpet
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
One of Chicago's creative epicenters lies just outside downtown Chicago in Wicker Park and Bucktown. These synonymous neighborhoods are famous for live music and nightlife, chef-driven restaurants and countless art galleries. If you have an acute knowledge of craft cocktails or an affinity for coffee, plus want to sift through records or threads, there's no better area to sip and shop in the country. However, if you feel like staying home, you will enjoy condo-quality finishes, spectacular city views and spacious layouts. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 W Division St have any available units?
1846 W Division St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1846 W Division St have?
Some of 1846 W Division St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 W Division St currently offering any rent specials?
1846 W Division St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 W Division St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1846 W Division St is pet friendly.
Does 1846 W Division St offer parking?
Yes, 1846 W Division St offers parking.
Does 1846 W Division St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1846 W Division St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 W Division St have a pool?
No, 1846 W Division St does not have a pool.
Does 1846 W Division St have accessible units?
Yes, 1846 W Division St has accessible units.
Does 1846 W Division St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1846 W Division St has units with dishwashers.
