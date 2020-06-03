1846 W Division St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range carpet microwave oven recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly key fob access online portal smoke-free community

One of Chicago's creative epicenters lies just outside downtown Chicago in Wicker Park and Bucktown. These synonymous neighborhoods are famous for live music and nightlife, chef-driven restaurants and countless art galleries. If you have an acute knowledge of craft cocktails or an affinity for coffee, plus want to sift through records or threads, there's no better area to sip and shop in the country. However, if you feel like staying home, you will enjoy condo-quality finishes, spectacular city views and spacious layouts.