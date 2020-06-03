1846 W Division St

Amenities
One of Chicago's creative epicenters lies just outside downtown Chicago in Wicker Park and Bucktown. These synonymous neighborhoods are famous for live music and nightlife, chef-driven restaurants and countless art galleries. If you have an acute knowledge of craft cocktails or an affinity for coffee, plus want to sift through records or threads, there's no better area to sip and shop in the country. However, if you feel like staying home, you will enjoy condo-quality finishes, spectacular city views and spacious layouts. Working from home? So are we! But you can still find your next home with us…virtually! We are pleased to offer virtual tours of our great apartments. After you are done “touring”, you can fill out your rental application online too.