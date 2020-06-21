All apartments in Chicago
512 W Deming Pl 3E

512 W Deming Pl · No Longer Available
Location

512 W Deming Pl, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Lincoln Park Studio, Great location - Property Id: 264198

Studio apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264198
Property Id 264198

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5710281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 W Deming Pl 3E have any available units?
512 W Deming Pl 3E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 W Deming Pl 3E have?
Some of 512 W Deming Pl 3E's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 W Deming Pl 3E currently offering any rent specials?
512 W Deming Pl 3E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 W Deming Pl 3E pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 W Deming Pl 3E is pet friendly.
Does 512 W Deming Pl 3E offer parking?
Yes, 512 W Deming Pl 3E does offer parking.
Does 512 W Deming Pl 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 W Deming Pl 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 W Deming Pl 3E have a pool?
No, 512 W Deming Pl 3E does not have a pool.
Does 512 W Deming Pl 3E have accessible units?
No, 512 W Deming Pl 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 512 W Deming Pl 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 W Deming Pl 3E has units with dishwashers.
