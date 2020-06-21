512 W Deming Pl 3E

Amenities
Lincoln Park Studio, Great location - Property Id: 264198
Studio apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Parking Available for additional fee per month. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. *PHOTOS MIGHT BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264198
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5710281)