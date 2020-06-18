All apartments in Chicago
511 West Deming Place
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

511 West Deming Place

511 West Deming Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1448637
Location

511 West Deming Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Charming Junior One Bedroom Apartment in Lincoln Park!
Junior 1 Bed apartment in incredible Lincoln Park location!!! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.***Photos may be of a similar unit in the building****
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 West Deming Place have any available units?
511 West Deming Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 511 West Deming Place currently offering any rent specials?
511 West Deming Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 West Deming Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 West Deming Place is pet friendly.
Does 511 West Deming Place offer parking?
No, 511 West Deming Place does not offer parking.
Does 511 West Deming Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 West Deming Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 West Deming Place have a pool?
No, 511 West Deming Place does not have a pool.
Does 511 West Deming Place have accessible units?
No, 511 West Deming Place does not have accessible units.
Does 511 West Deming Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 West Deming Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 West Deming Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 West Deming Place does not have units with air conditioning.
