All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5028 South Ellis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5028 South Ellis Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

5028 South Ellis Avenue

5028 South Ellis Avenue · (773) 358-8899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Kenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5028 South Ellis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit CH · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unfurnished for $1600/mo + utilities OR: COMPLETELY FURNISHED (as pictured) WITH NO UTILITIES for $2000/mo. Beautiful 2 BR coach house near UofC campus. This is a free-standing house with garage parking, wash/dryer, maple cabinets, marble countertops, maple hardwood flooring in the 2 BRs, and carpet in the LR. One bath. Energy efficient on-demand water heater. One window AC. Nest thermostat. Private deck. No pets. No smoking. Furnished short term lease available at increased cost. Owner is a licensed IL realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 South Ellis Avenue have any available units?
5028 South Ellis Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 South Ellis Avenue have?
Some of 5028 South Ellis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 South Ellis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5028 South Ellis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 South Ellis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5028 South Ellis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5028 South Ellis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5028 South Ellis Avenue offers parking.
Does 5028 South Ellis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 South Ellis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 South Ellis Avenue have a pool?
No, 5028 South Ellis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5028 South Ellis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5028 South Ellis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 South Ellis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 South Ellis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5028 South Ellis Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bucktown Station
1870 N Winnebago Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
3501 North Greenview Apt.
3501 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60644
828 W. Fullerton
828 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
The Lofts at Gin Alley
120 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
7927 S Ellis Ave
7927 South Ellis Avenue
Chicago, IL 60619

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity