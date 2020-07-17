5028 South Ellis Avenue

Amenities

Unfurnished for $1600/mo + utilities OR: COMPLETELY FURNISHED (as pictured) WITH NO UTILITIES for $2000/mo. Beautiful 2 BR coach house near UofC campus. This is a free-standing house with garage parking, wash/dryer, maple cabinets, marble countertops, maple hardwood flooring in the 2 BRs, and carpet in the LR. One bath. Energy efficient on-demand water heater. One window AC. Nest thermostat. Private deck. No pets. No smoking. Furnished short term lease available at increased cost. Owner is a licensed IL realtor.