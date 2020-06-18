All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave.
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:11 AM

5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave.

5011 North Damen Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5011 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! Check out his newly rehabbed 3bd/2ba garden apartment right of off Damen across the street from Winnemac Park in Ravenswood! New grey hardwood floors throughout. All three bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space throughout. Lots of sunlight! Kitchen features brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Washer / Dryer in-unit. Central air. Interior photos are coming soon. Easy street parking nearby. Close to Damen brown line stop, CTA bus stops, and Winnemac park. Also close to the shops, restaurants, and bars in Lincoln Square. Cat-friendly. Call / Email today to tour! For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. have any available units?
5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. have?
Some of 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. offer parking?
No, 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. have a pool?
No, 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
The Cooper
720 S Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity