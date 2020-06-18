5011 NORTH DAMEN Ave.

Amenities

Charming Three Bedroom Apartment in Ravenswood! Check out his newly rehabbed 3bd/2ba garden apartment right of off Damen across the street from Winnemac Park in Ravenswood! New grey hardwood floors throughout. All three bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space throughout. Lots of sunlight! Kitchen features brand new cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Washer / Dryer in-unit. Central air. Interior photos are coming soon. Easy street parking nearby. Close to Damen brown line stop, CTA bus stops, and Winnemac park. Also close to the shops, restaurants, and bars in Lincoln Square. Cat-friendly. Call / Email today to tour! For more listings like this one and general help with your apartment search, Please contact me.



Terms: One year lease