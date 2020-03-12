4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors, free heat and shared outdoor space avail ASAP!

This 2 bed 1 bath with PLENTY of room is available asap! Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, huge shared private deck, fireplace, front sunroom, good-sized bedrooms and more. Old World heritage meets modern charm in Lincoln Square. Wander the cobblestone stretch of Lincoln Avenue that’s packed with unique shops (like Merz Apothecary and Gene’s Sausage Shop & Deli) and traditional bars and eateries (like breakfast-staple Pannenkoeken Cafe and Bavarian beer hall Huettenbar). Call for a showing today! Pet friendly! Electric and heat included.