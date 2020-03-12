All apartments in Chicago
4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET

4914 North Rockwell Street · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4914 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors, free heat and shared outdoor space avail ASAP!
This 2 bed 1 bath with PLENTY of room is available asap! Hardwood floors throughout, eat-in kitchen, huge shared private deck, fireplace, front sunroom, good-sized bedrooms and more. Old World heritage meets modern charm in Lincoln Square. Wander the cobblestone stretch of Lincoln Avenue that&rsquo;s packed with unique shops (like Merz Apothecary and Gene&rsquo;s Sausage Shop & Deli) and traditional bars and eateries (like breakfast-staple Pannenkoeken Cafe and Bavarian beer hall Huettenbar). Call for a showing today! Pet friendly! Electric and heat included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET have any available units?
4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET have?
Some of 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET offer parking?
No, 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET have a pool?
No, 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 NORTH ROCKWELL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
