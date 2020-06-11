4913 W Cuyler Ave 03

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4913 WEST Cuyler, #03 - Property Id: 310904



Must See 1BR Bedroom in Portage Park!

Brand new gut rehabs; studio, one, two and three beds apartments. All units feature hardwood floors central heat and air new kitchens and baths. Kitchens features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops with cherry wood cabinetry. New bathrooms features full tubs new tile and vanity. Central heat and air. Laundry in the building. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

