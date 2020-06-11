4913 W Cuyler Ave 03

Amenities
4913 WEST Cuyler, #03 - Property Id: 310904
Must See 1BR Bedroom in Portage Park!
Brand new gut rehabs; studio, one, two and three beds apartments. All units feature hardwood floors central heat and air new kitchens and baths. Kitchens features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops with cherry wood cabinetry. New bathrooms features full tubs new tile and vanity. Central heat and air. Laundry in the building. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4913-w-cuyler-ave-chicago-il-unit-03/310904
