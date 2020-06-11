All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4913 W Cuyler Ave 03

4913 West Cuyler Avenue · (312) 702-9578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4913 West Cuyler Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 03 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4913 WEST Cuyler, #03 - Property Id: 310904

Must See 1BR Bedroom in Portage Park!
Brand new gut rehabs; studio, one, two and three beds apartments. All units feature hardwood floors central heat and air new kitchens and baths. Kitchens features stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops with cherry wood cabinetry. New bathrooms features full tubs new tile and vanity. Central heat and air. Laundry in the building. *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.-Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4913-w-cuyler-ave-chicago-il-unit-03/310904
Property Id 310904

(RLNE5947807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 have any available units?
4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 have?
Some of 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 currently offering any rent specials?
4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 is pet friendly.
Does 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 offer parking?
No, 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 does not offer parking.
Does 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 have a pool?
No, 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 does not have a pool.
Does 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 have accessible units?
No, 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 W Cuyler Ave 03 has units with dishwashers.
