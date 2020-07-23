4905 N Springfield Ave 3

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

2br - formal dinning room -Albany Park. Heat incl - Property Id: 287940



Great 2Br on the third floor. Hardwood floors throughout, separate living room with sun room, formal dining room, small outdoor space.

Heat and water are included in rent. Cats allowed.

Coin laundry on the site.

Move in fee $650. Application fee $60.

Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.

This will not last long so contact me today.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4905-n-springfield-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/287940

Property Id 287940



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5947619)