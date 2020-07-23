All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4905 N Springfield Ave 3

4905 North Springfield Avenue · (773) 934-0708
Location

4905 North Springfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
2br - formal dinning room -Albany Park. Heat incl - Property Id: 287940

Great 2Br on the third floor. Hardwood floors throughout, separate living room with sun room, formal dining room, small outdoor space.
Heat and water are included in rent. Cats allowed.
Coin laundry on the site.
Move in fee $650. Application fee $60.
Please contact me before applying, unit might have pending application.
This will not last long so contact me today.
Equal Housing Opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4905-n-springfield-ave-chicago-il-unit-3/287940
Property Id 287940

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5947619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 have any available units?
4905 N Springfield Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 have?
Some of 4905 N Springfield Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4905 N Springfield Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4905 N Springfield Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
