This beautifully rehabbed garden level unit is extremely spacious. This 2 bed 1 bath fills with natural light and has a stunning brand new kitchen and bath. Unit features separated living area, dining area, and kitchen. The location cannot be beat--only a 5 minute walk to the Kimball Brown line and a three minute walk to the 24-hour #81 bus, and easy access to the highway. No Pets. Per person move in fee in lieu of security deposit. Heat included in rent.



No Pets Allowed



