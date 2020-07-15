Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4879 North Paulina
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4879 North Paulina
4879 North Paulina Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4879 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4879 North Paulina have any available units?
4879 North Paulina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 4879 North Paulina currently offering any rent specials?
4879 North Paulina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 North Paulina pet-friendly?
No, 4879 North Paulina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 4879 North Paulina offer parking?
No, 4879 North Paulina does not offer parking.
Does 4879 North Paulina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4879 North Paulina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 North Paulina have a pool?
No, 4879 North Paulina does not have a pool.
Does 4879 North Paulina have accessible units?
No, 4879 North Paulina does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 North Paulina have units with dishwashers?
No, 4879 North Paulina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4879 North Paulina have units with air conditioning?
No, 4879 North Paulina does not have units with air conditioning.
