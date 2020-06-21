All apartments in Chicago
4850 W Wrightwood Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4850 W Wrightwood Ave

4850 West Wrightwood Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4850 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Belmont Cragin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $965 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Studio in Cragin - Property Id: 248385

Welcome to West Wrightwood Avenue!

Type: Studio
*AVAILABLE: 09/01/2020*

Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.
Pricing and availability are subject to change.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248385
Property Id 248385

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5807566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 W Wrightwood Ave have any available units?
4850 W Wrightwood Ave has a unit available for $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4850 W Wrightwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4850 W Wrightwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 W Wrightwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4850 W Wrightwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4850 W Wrightwood Ave offer parking?
No, 4850 W Wrightwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4850 W Wrightwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4850 W Wrightwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 W Wrightwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4850 W Wrightwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4850 W Wrightwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4850 W Wrightwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 W Wrightwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4850 W Wrightwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4850 W Wrightwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4850 W Wrightwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
