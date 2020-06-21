4850 W Wrightwood Ave

Amenities
Studio in Cragin - Property Id: 248385
Welcome to West Wrightwood Avenue!
Type: Studio
*AVAILABLE: 09/01/2020*
Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included
No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)
Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.
Pricing and availability are subject to change.
LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248385
Property Id 248385
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5807566)