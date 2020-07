Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

This 16-unit building at 7825 South Emerald Avenue is located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago. 1-2 bedroom apartments may feature pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, a dining room, and free heat! Walking distance to Save-A-Lot, Cutie Pies Kitchen, Leland Giants Playlot Park, and CVS. Commute easily via CTA Red Line at 79th or CTA bus lines 8, 24, & 79. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!