465 E Illinois St 6309
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

465 E Illinois St 6309

465 E Illinois St · (773) 255-3528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

465 E Illinois St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 6309 · Avail. now

$1,897

Studio · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
package receiving
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
media room
package receiving
Available Now! -1 Month FREE! ($1879 net) - Property Id: 246914

- 10,000 sq. ft. rooftop skydeck featuring outdoor theatre, fire pits, grills and wet bar
- 24/7 athletic room equipped with TRX and boxing equipment
- Private screening room
- Waterfront lounge
- Business center, cyber lounge and private conference room
- Bicycle storage
- 24/7 concierge with package receiving and notification system
- On-site management and leasing office
- On-site 24/7 maintenance
- Gaming room with pool table, card table and arcade games with connecting entertaining lounge
- Pet friendly community featuring dog wash
- On-site storage lockers available
- Non-smoking community
- Private residential parking and guest parking
- Hardwood maple flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms
- In-unit laundry rooms with full-size side-by-side washer and dryer
*more photos upon request*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/465-e-illinois-st-chicago-il-unit-6309/246914
Property Id 246914

(RLNE5954404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 E Illinois St 6309 have any available units?
465 E Illinois St 6309 has a unit available for $1,897 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 465 E Illinois St 6309 have?
Some of 465 E Illinois St 6309's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 E Illinois St 6309 currently offering any rent specials?
465 E Illinois St 6309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 E Illinois St 6309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 E Illinois St 6309 is pet friendly.
Does 465 E Illinois St 6309 offer parking?
Yes, 465 E Illinois St 6309 offers parking.
Does 465 E Illinois St 6309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 465 E Illinois St 6309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 E Illinois St 6309 have a pool?
No, 465 E Illinois St 6309 does not have a pool.
Does 465 E Illinois St 6309 have accessible units?
No, 465 E Illinois St 6309 does not have accessible units.
Does 465 E Illinois St 6309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 465 E Illinois St 6309 does not have units with dishwashers.
