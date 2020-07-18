465 E Illinois St 6309

Amenities

Available Now! -1 Month FREE! ($1879 net) - Property Id: 246914



- 10,000 sq. ft. rooftop skydeck featuring outdoor theatre, fire pits, grills and wet bar

- 24/7 athletic room equipped with TRX and boxing equipment

- Private screening room

- Waterfront lounge

- Business center, cyber lounge and private conference room

- Bicycle storage

- 24/7 concierge with package receiving and notification system

- On-site management and leasing office

- On-site 24/7 maintenance

- Gaming room with pool table, card table and arcade games with connecting entertaining lounge

- Pet friendly community featuring dog wash

- On-site storage lockers available

- Non-smoking community

- Private residential parking and guest parking

- Hardwood maple flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms

- In-unit laundry rooms with full-size side-by-side washer and dryer

