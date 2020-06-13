Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

207 Apartments for rent in Hazel Crest, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
1 Unit Available
17211 Peach Grove Lane
17211 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17211 Peach Grove Lane in Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Crest

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Dixmoor
1 Unit Available
17619 Western Avenue
17619 Western Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,985
1644 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17831 Harvard Lane
17831 Harvard Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. New kitchen and bathroom with appliance. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 1 car attached garage with the possibility of a smaller car as a tandem parking. Driveway for additional parking space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Downtown Homewood
1 Unit Available
18019 Dixie Highway
18019 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Available NOW! Spacious newly updated 4 bedroom / 2 bath apartment in downtown Homewood. This 2nd floor unit was just renovated with white cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen, wood vinyl flooring thoughout kitchen and living room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301
17984 Amherst Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Available For Rent! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301 Country Club Hills, IL 60478 2 bedrooms 1.1 bathroom Rent: $1300.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1316 175th Street
1316 175th Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1316 175th Street in East Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideHazel Crest
Hazel Crest - that's a nice name for a city isn't it? It got that name in 1900 due to all the hazelnut bushes that grew on a crest to the south of the town at that time. It was 12 years later that the city was incorporated, and since then, many of the original families who lived there still have descendants in the area.

Nowadays, the city has a little over 14,000 inhabitants and about 5,000 homes split among them. It's found in Cook County, Illinois, only about 25 miles south of Chicago, with the towns of Markham, Harvey, East Hazel Crest, Homewood and Flossmoor surrounding it. This gives the local people plenty of opportunity to find work in the city itself and its more populous surrounding regions, with a lot of the people commuting to Chicago where they work in higher-earning jobs. For 25 consecutive years, Hazel Crest has been named a Tree City USA, proof that the people there are forward thinking and passionate about the preservation of forests in the region, as well as their continued maintenance and growth. It is, in fact, the only city in the Chicago Southland that has been given this award for such a length of time.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hazel Crest? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Hazel Crest

Lots of people who work in the Chicago region move to Hazel Crest to step out of the bustling city and experience a quieter way of life. With great transport links into Chicago and the surrounding areas, it's easy to enjoy the best of both worlds: working in a higher population area with more employment opportunities and living somewhere quieter with a slower pace of life.

Above-Average Vacancies

The good news for home seekers is that there tend to be plenty of rentals available in this area. Finding a property in the city shouldn't be as tricky as some of the bigger urban areas.

A Good Mix of Housing Options

Everyone comes to a new city with their own idea as to what they're looking for and what sort of home they want to create. Some will be after rental apartments with a single bedroom. Others will be looking for a larger home for rent to move into, while others will be looking to buy and set down some roots. Hazel Crest is made up of about 75% detached houses, and over 20% apartments in high rises and complexes. The other homes are split between attached houses and row houses, with a few mobile homes thrown in for good measure. Detached housing and apartments, therefore, are ripe for the picking.

How to Secure a Property

In order to get your hands on a property, you're going to have to prove your income, show references for previous places you've lived, go through a credit check and put down a security deposit. If you don't have employment, this can be a problem, but you can always use a guarantor to cover your back if necessary.

Neighborhoods in Hazel Crest

It's good to drive around the neighborhoods in any city or town before you decide on where you might want to live. Once you know the place a bit better, you can narrow down your options when it comes to viewing properties. Here are a few notes about the neighborhoods of Hazel Crest.

Village Center: Tennis courts and basketballs courts are available over in Independence Park, with most of the neighborhood taken up by residential streets with three- to four-bedroom rental homes and owner-occupied homes. There is a hospital here as well.

Crawford Avenue / W 167th Street: If you're someone who likes to bulk-buy their groceries, the Walmart here will be a welcome sight. A local community park has four baseball fields and a football field with athletic's track around it, so you'll find plenty of youngsters down here playing ball. George W. Dunne National Golf Course is a short drive to the west.

Longfellow Avenue / 175th Street: Rent is steeper around here, but that's generally owing to the larger detached housing in the area. Kinda makes sense with the neighborhood being littered with pretty parks and a couple of golf courses out to the east -- Calumet Country Club and Ravisloe Country Club. This is a perfect place for golfers.

Wood Street / W 167th Street: You'll find more townhouses for rent in Hazel Crest here, and you'll get easy access to the local train station that goes straight up towards Chicago. Good location for commuters who use the rail.

Living in Hazel Crest

There are lots of beautiful wooded regions around Hazel Crest that the locals love to explore on weekends. These open lands contain more than 53 acres of woods and wetlands, with plenty of running, hiking and biking trails to enjoy. Keen fans of wild animals will be able to spot deer, raccoons, skunks, chipmunks, owls and many others types of animals.

For those who enjoy the social side of things, there are plenty of opportunities to eat and drink in Hazel Crest as well. There are dozens of restaurants offering different types of food at different prices. Oasis Beef Hut, Sabrina's, Wing Wah Restaurant, Ariston Restaurant and plenty of others are there to satisfy your culinary needs. And if you just want a drink, you'll find places like Kios' Tavern and Choppers Tap offer you all you need. Or, if you're craving something a bit more crazy, remember that Chicago is only a short train or car ride away!

Speaking of which, transport links around and out of the city are great. Commuters find the going really simple when trying to get to Chicago or any other local town, with easy driving routes along Interstates 80, 294 and 57. The metro station has a large parking lot as well, with 144 spaces available for commuters, so leaving your car there isn't a problem, either. And how about getting around town itself? Well, that's simple too, because there are plenty of routes linking all areas of the city. Really, it couldn't be any more convenient than it already is.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hazel Crest?
The average rent price for Hazel Crest rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,830.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hazel Crest?
Some of the colleges located in the Hazel Crest area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hazel Crest?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hazel Crest from include Chicago, Naperville, Wheaton, Lombard, and Oak Park.

