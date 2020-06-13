207 Apartments for rent in Hazel Crest, IL

Moving to Hazel Crest

Lots of people who work in the Chicago region move to Hazel Crest to step out of the bustling city and experience a quieter way of life. With great transport links into Chicago and the surrounding areas, it's easy to enjoy the best of both worlds: working in a higher population area with more employment opportunities and living somewhere quieter with a slower pace of life.

Above-Average Vacancies

The good news for home seekers is that there tend to be plenty of rentals available in this area. Finding a property in the city shouldn't be as tricky as some of the bigger urban areas.

A Good Mix of Housing Options

Everyone comes to a new city with their own idea as to what they're looking for and what sort of home they want to create. Some will be after rental apartments with a single bedroom. Others will be looking for a larger home for rent to move into, while others will be looking to buy and set down some roots. Hazel Crest is made up of about 75% detached houses, and over 20% apartments in high rises and complexes. The other homes are split between attached houses and row houses, with a few mobile homes thrown in for good measure. Detached housing and apartments, therefore, are ripe for the picking.

How to Secure a Property

In order to get your hands on a property, you're going to have to prove your income, show references for previous places you've lived, go through a credit check and put down a security deposit. If you don't have employment, this can be a problem, but you can always use a guarantor to cover your back if necessary.