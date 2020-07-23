All apartments in Chicago
4606 N Beacon St
4606 N Beacon St

4606 North Beacon Street · (224) 226-4000
Location

4606 North Beacon Street, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
GREAT DEAL ON UPTOWN STUDIO - Property Id: 266124

Location: 4606 N Beacon St, Uptown, 60640
Rent: $950
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!

- Walk to CTA Red Line and Andersonville dinning, shopping and nightlife
- Well-maintained brick courtyard building
- Laundry on site
- Heat, water and cooking gas included
- Great studio layout with separate kitchen
- Walk-in closet

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4606-n-beacon-st-chicago-il/266124
Property Id 266124

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5950105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 N Beacon St have any available units?
4606 N Beacon St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 N Beacon St have?
Some of 4606 N Beacon St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 N Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
4606 N Beacon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 N Beacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 N Beacon St is pet friendly.
Does 4606 N Beacon St offer parking?
Yes, 4606 N Beacon St offers parking.
Does 4606 N Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 N Beacon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 N Beacon St have a pool?
No, 4606 N Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 4606 N Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 4606 N Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 N Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 N Beacon St does not have units with dishwashers.
