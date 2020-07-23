Amenities
GREAT DEAL ON UPTOWN STUDIO - Property Id: 266124
Location: 4606 N Beacon St, Uptown, 60640
Rent: $950
Bedrooms: Studio
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Cats only
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!
- Walk to CTA Red Line and Andersonville dinning, shopping and nightlife
- Well-maintained brick courtyard building
- Laundry on site
- Heat, water and cooking gas included
- Great studio layout with separate kitchen
- Walk-in closet
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4606-n-beacon-st-chicago-il/266124
