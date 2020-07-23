Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets courtyard some paid utils

GREAT DEAL ON UPTOWN STUDIO - Property Id: 266124



Location: 4606 N Beacon St, Uptown, 60640

Rent: $950

Bedrooms: Studio

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Cats only

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE!



- Walk to CTA Red Line and Andersonville dinning, shopping and nightlife

- Well-maintained brick courtyard building

- Laundry on site

- Heat, water and cooking gas included

- Great studio layout with separate kitchen

- Walk-in closet



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4606-n-beacon-st-chicago-il/266124

No Dogs Allowed



