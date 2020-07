Amenities

Rehabbed 1 Bed. 3 Blks to Brwn Ln.In Unit W/D. - Property Id: 315716



This newly updated one bedroom apartment has hardwood flooring, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including a dishwasher, and best of all there is a washer and dryer in the unit. The unit also includes an updated bathroom and fresh paint. This apartment is located just 3 blocks from the brown line. Pets are welcome!



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-35-03

miguel@liveherehomes.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4604-n-monticello-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/315716

