Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

4601 N LINCOLN

4601 North Lincoln Avenue · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4601 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Deal ~ Must See Studio Apartment Available in Prime Ravenswood Location!
Great studio apartment available in the heart of Ravenswood! Spacious unit with tons of light, separate eat-in kitchen, large walk-in closet. Can't beat this location close to all that Lincoln Square has to offer! Shopping, restaurants, transportation, and Welles Park are all within walking distance. Pet friendly building! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 N LINCOLN have any available units?
4601 N LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4601 N LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
4601 N LINCOLN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 N LINCOLN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 N LINCOLN is pet friendly.
Does 4601 N LINCOLN offer parking?
No, 4601 N LINCOLN does not offer parking.
Does 4601 N LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 N LINCOLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 N LINCOLN have a pool?
No, 4601 N LINCOLN does not have a pool.
Does 4601 N LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 4601 N LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 N LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 N LINCOLN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4601 N LINCOLN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4601 N LINCOLN does not have units with air conditioning.
