All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1

4601 N Dover St · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4601 N Dover St, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
Beautifully rehabbed sunny units in the serene Dover Court complex in Sheridan Park/Uptown featuring new kitchens and baths, stainless appliances, in unit laundry, quartz counters, pantry nook, hardwood floors and private balconies facing the courtyard. Storage and heat included. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street, the complex combines historic charm with modern finishes and amenities including a secure 24 hour fitness room. Short walk to numerous dining/entertainment options and Chase Park. (94 Walk Score!) 8-minute walk to the CTA Brown line train and a 10-minute bike ride to the lakefront. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Easy street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 have any available units?
4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 have?
Some of 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 currently offering any rent specials?
4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 is pet friendly.
Does 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 offer parking?
No, 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 does not offer parking.
Does 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 have a pool?
No, 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 does not have a pool.
Does 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 have accessible units?
No, 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
933 W FLETCHER 1F
933 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Wilson Manor
4600 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5055-61 N Damen
5055 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
1154-56 E. 56th Street
1154 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity