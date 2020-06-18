4601-17 N. Dover St./1360-70 W. Wilson Ave. - 1360-1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry

Beautifully rehabbed sunny units in the serene Dover Court complex in Sheridan Park/Uptown featuring new kitchens and baths, stainless appliances, in unit laundry, quartz counters, pantry nook, hardwood floors and private balconies facing the courtyard. Storage and heat included. Located on a quiet, tree-lined street, the complex combines historic charm with modern finishes and amenities including a secure 24 hour fitness room. Short walk to numerous dining/entertainment options and Chase Park. (94 Walk Score!) 8-minute walk to the CTA Brown line train and a 10-minute bike ride to the lakefront. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Easy street parking.