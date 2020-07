Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Luxury living on Drexel Blvd - Property Id: 311979



If you're looking for space out sacrificing luxury, this is the unit for you!



Amazingly large and gorgeous 1bedroom 2bathroom located on The Wonderful Drexel Blvd!



This unit could easily be considered a condo and is loaded with everything including A stainless steel refrigerator stove microwave and dishwasher it also has laundry in unit.



Beautiful floors throughout, an kitchen and two beautiful, design for entertaining and show off what you have!



Don't hesitate to get in contact with me immediately to schedule a showing to see this spectacular unit. Text me your name the date you're available and time you're available.



John 312-852-5838

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4600-s-drexel-blvd-chicago-il/311979

