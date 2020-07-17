All apartments in Chicago
454 E Bowen Ave 2'nd flr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr

454 East Bowen Avenue · (312) 330-2596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

454 East Bowen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2’nd flr · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment near the lake - Property Id: 102351

Beautiful apartment near the lake. Recently remodeled with new carpet paint and bath.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102351
Property Id 102351

(RLNE5875924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have any available units?
454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have?
Some of 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr currently offering any rent specials?
454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr is pet friendly.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr offer parking?
No, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr does not offer parking.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have a pool?
No, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr does not have a pool.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have accessible units?
No, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr does not have accessible units.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr has units with dishwashers.

