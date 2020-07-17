Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM
454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr
454 East Bowen Avenue
(312) 330-2596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
454 East Bowen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653
Grand Boulevard
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
Unit Unit 2’nd flr · Avail. now
$1,375
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment near the lake - Property Id: 102351
Beautiful apartment near the lake. Recently remodeled with new carpet paint and bath.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102351
Property Id 102351
(RLNE5875924)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have any available units?
454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have?
Some of 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr currently offering any rent specials?
454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr is pet friendly.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr offer parking?
No, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr does not offer parking.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have a pool?
No, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr does not have a pool.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have accessible units?
No, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr does not have accessible units.
Does 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr has units with dishwashers.
