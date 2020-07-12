/
/
/
grand boulevard
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Grand Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1482 sqft
Near Bronzeville, these Hyde Park apartments offer pet-friendly units that are pre-wired for cable. Directly across the street from Washington Park, equidistant from Lake Michigan and I-90/94.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious layouts. Right in the heart of the Hyde Park neighborhood. Close to the University of Chicago. Easy access to Lake Shore Drive and I-90.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4201 S Michigan St
4201 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 3BDRM/3BR IN BRONZEVILLE - Property Id: 318773 This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bathroom unit is located in the historic Bronzeville area! This unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and ample
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
454 E Bowen Ave 2’nd flr
454 East Bowen Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment near the lake - Property Id: 102351 Beautiful apartment near the lake. Recently remodeled with new carpet paint and bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4710 S King Dr
4710 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1285 sqft
king 3br - Property Id: 195535 3BR BRONZEVILLE LUXURY Gorgeous 3br unit hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, washer and dryer in unit APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS Net income of 3x rent 600+ credit score $500 move in fee.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4601 S Indiana 207
4601 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM LOCATED IN WOODLAWN - Property Id: 300991 Beautiful 3 bedroom updated everything with amazing finishes.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
641 E 49th st 1
641 E 49th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 NEW BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM LOCATED IN HYDEPARK! - Property Id: 301933 Beautiful 2 bedroom in the heart of HYDE PARK. In unit washer and dryer! Brand new everything with amazing finishes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4137 S Prairie Ave Unit 1S
4137 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
AMAZING BRONZEVILLE APARTMENT - Beautifully renovated 3bed/2bath apartment in intimate building in Bronzeville. Gallery style kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Large living room/dining room combo with large private deck.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4312 South King Dr.
4312 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4552 S Evans Ave Unit 1
4552 South Evans Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Stunning new Construction 3 flat. Beautiful brick building in a fantastic neighborhood; close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4549 S Michigan Ave Apt 1
4549 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
900 sqft
This bright and updated 2-bedroom unit features a contemporary layout in a classic building on a historic stretch of S Michigan Ave.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4458 S Prairie Ave
4458 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
50000 sqft
Available 09/04/20 Victorian Home for Rent - Property Id: 314702 Renovated Victorian home for rent near public transportation, if needed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314702 Property Id 314702 (RLNE5910433)
1 of 1
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
549 49 Sheridan
549 East 49th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
700 sqft
Remarkable one bedroom, one bathroom in charming Evanston courtyard building features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, and laundry room in building.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4856 South INDIANA Avenue
4856 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Hot Bronzeville unit. Available immediately. Top floor unit, condo-living rental featuring exposed brick, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, dishwasher and master bathroom offering a whirlpool tub. In-unit laundry.
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4815 South King Drive
4815 South Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2100 sqft
HURRY!HURRY! You can enjoy ownership rights, or renting temporary.Come and check out this lovely, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath garden condo unit in Grand Boulevard area. The owner has left so much behind for the new buyer/ tenant to enjoy.
1 of 10
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
4556 S Prairie Ave
4556 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bed / 1.5 bath 3rd floor unit. Unit features refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops as well as new stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are large with hardwood floors.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4214 S Michigan St
4214 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS 3BDRM IN BRONZEVILLE - Property Id: 243768 ENJOY THIS SPACIOUS UNIT WITH CARPET AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: NET INCOME 3X THE RENT 525+ CREDIT SCORE NO EVICTIONS NO BANKRUPTCIES PLEASE TEXT OR EMAIL Brittany Smith
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4209 S Michigan Ave
4209 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
MAGNIFICENT 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN BRONZEVILLE - Property Id: 235623 MAGNIFICENT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH DUPLEX IS AN INCREDIBLE FIND! SPACIOUS ROOMS AND FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATH WILL IMPRESS.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4209 S Michigan St 3N
4209 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
BEAUTIFUL EXPOSED BRICK 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 235125 Resplendent 2 bedroom 2 bath BRONZEVILLE apartment. Crisp spacious living area, bright paint finish, and large bay windows for extra sunlight.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
558 E Oakwood Blvd
558 East Oakwood Boulevard, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
This is a wonderful 3 bed 2 bath property with a big master bed with its own en suite master bath, huge vanity mirror and his and hers wash bowls. also on a quiet street. walkable distance from a big athletic park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4758 South Champlain Avenue - House
4758 South Champlain Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4500 sqft
Live in luxury in this beautifully crafted Bronzeville Grey stone. This home is the epitome of what it means to live in a Grey stone equipped with beautifully ornate wood details throughout. This home boasts of space galore.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Boulevard
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
138 Units Available
Lake Meadows
500 E 33rd St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$938
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$994
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
908 sqft
Located along Lake Michigan and only minutes from Old Town Chicago, this community boasts on-site Zipcar rental, free parking, a community center and an on-site shopping mall. Pet-friendly apartments have free basic cable.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
11 Units Available
Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$999
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
715 sqft
Restored apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Exercise at the onsite fitness center. Bike storage available. Minutes from the University of Chicago. Close to Lake Shore Drive and I-90/I-94.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea 801 E Drexel Square Hyde Park Apartments
801 E Drexel Sq, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and two-bedroom apartments outfitted with an open floor plan. On-site laundry offers a convenient service for residents. A patio or balcony provides outdoor living space.
