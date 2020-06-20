4409 N La Crosse Ave 3

Amenities
New 2 Room Studio in Jefferson Park - Property Id: 132116
Large 2-Room Studio Apt near Highway! SS Appliances, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Heat Included! Huge Deck!
Large 2 Room Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park. Located on the edge of Jefferson Park right near the Highway and Montrose Blue Line.
The unit has been updated and includes:
-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Built-in Microwave
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
-Hardwood Flooring Through
-HUGE Attached Back Deck
Heat included!
Laundry in Building
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
Flexible Move-In!
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132116
(RLNE5554957)