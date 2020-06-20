4409 N La Crosse Ave 3

Amenities

New 2 Room Studio in Jefferson Park - Property Id: 132116



Large 2-Room Studio Apt near Highway! SS Appliances, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Heat Included! Huge Deck!



Large 2 Room Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park. Located on the edge of Jefferson Park right near the Highway and Montrose Blue Line.



The unit has been updated and includes:



-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Built-in Microwave

-Modern Espresso Cabinets

-Grey Paint Interior

-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling

-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans

-Hardwood Flooring Through

-HUGE Attached Back Deck



Heat included!



Laundry in Building



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



Flexible Move-In!



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132116

No Dogs Allowed



