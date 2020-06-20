All apartments in Chicago
4409 N La Crosse Ave 3

4409 N La Crosse Ave · (773) 357-7733
Location

4409 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
New 2 Room Studio in Jefferson Park - Property Id: 132116

Large 2-Room Studio Apt near Highway! SS Appliances, Updated Kitchen, Flooring. Heat Included! Huge Deck!

Large 2 Room Studio / 1 Bathroom Apt in Jefferson Park. Located on the edge of Jefferson Park right near the Highway and Montrose Blue Line.

The unit has been updated and includes:

-Stainless Steel Appliances incl. Built-in Microwave
-Modern Espresso Cabinets
-Grey Paint Interior
-Remodeled Bathroom w/ New Tiling
-New Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans
-Hardwood Flooring Through
-HUGE Attached Back Deck

Heat included!

Laundry in Building

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Flexible Move-In!

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos/Videos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132116
Property Id 132116

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5554957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 have any available units?
4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 have?
Some of 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 N La Crosse Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
