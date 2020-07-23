4409 N. Lacrosse 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed

2 Room Studio near Highway 90/94! Heat included! - Property Id: 316962



Please call Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090 today!



This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living. Unit features full sized light filled living room, a pass through bedroom with adjoining bathroom, butlers pantry and full kitchen. This is 1 bedroom living at a studio price.



Featuring:

Free heat

New blinds

Fridge stove

New ceiling fans

Claw tub in bathroom



Living Room

Bedroom

Large walk in closet

Bathroom

Pantry

Kitchen



Laundry in Building



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



Available Now!

Flexible Move-in Date



$40 Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.

