4409 N. Lacrosse 3

2 Room Studio near Highway 90/94! Heat included! - Property Id: 316962
This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living. Unit features full sized light filled living room, a pass through bedroom with adjoining bathroom, butlers pantry and full kitchen. This is 1 bedroom living at a studio price.
Featuring:
Free heat
New blinds
Fridge stove
New ceiling fans
Claw tub in bathroom
Living Room
Bedroom
Large walk in closet
Bathroom
Pantry
Kitchen
Heat included!
Laundry in Building
Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash
Available Now!
Flexible Move-in Date
$40 Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
No Dogs Allowed
