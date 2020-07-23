All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4409 N. Lacrosse 3

4409 N La Crosse Ave · (630) 750-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4409 N La Crosse Ave, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 Room Studio near Highway 90/94! Heat included! - Property Id: 316962

Please call Chris Jinks at 630-750-6090 today!

This vintage apartment offers a great balance between studio and 1 bedroom living. Unit features full sized light filled living room, a pass through bedroom with adjoining bathroom, butlers pantry and full kitchen. This is 1 bedroom living at a studio price.

Featuring:
Free heat
New blinds
Fridge stove
New ceiling fans
Claw tub in bathroom

Living Room
Bedroom
Large walk in closet
Bathroom
Pantry
Kitchen

Heat included!

Laundry in Building

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

Available Now!
Flexible Move-in Date

$40 Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access

$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s and Tech Fee apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4409-n.-lacrosse-chicago-il-unit-3/316962
Property Id 316962

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5945122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 have any available units?
4409 N. Lacrosse 3 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 have?
Some of 4409 N. Lacrosse 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4409 N. Lacrosse 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 offer parking?
No, 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 have a pool?
No, 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 have accessible units?
No, 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 N. Lacrosse 3 has units with dishwashers.
