Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

440 N Orleans St 1006

440 N Orleans St · (312) 614-9439
Location

440 N Orleans St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$2,331

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Brand New 1Bed with Balcony in River North - Property Id: 252900

1bed + balcony
Steps to East Bank Club, Brown Line, Merchandise Mart & more.
Hardwood floors
Walk-in closet
Full kitchen with dishwasher & island
Quartz countertops
Stainless steel appliances
W/D in unit!

$125/mo Utility package includes: Heat, AC, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable & Internet.

AMENITIES:
Indoor Jacuzzi & Sauna
24-Hour Door Staff
Fire Pits and Grilling Stations
Fitness Center
Pool
Dog Run

Virtual Tours Available.
Se habla Español

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252900
Property Id 252900

(RLNE5675867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 N Orleans St 1006 have any available units?
440 N Orleans St 1006 has a unit available for $2,331 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 N Orleans St 1006 have?
Some of 440 N Orleans St 1006's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 N Orleans St 1006 currently offering any rent specials?
440 N Orleans St 1006 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 N Orleans St 1006 pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 N Orleans St 1006 is pet friendly.
Does 440 N Orleans St 1006 offer parking?
No, 440 N Orleans St 1006 does not offer parking.
Does 440 N Orleans St 1006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 N Orleans St 1006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 N Orleans St 1006 have a pool?
Yes, 440 N Orleans St 1006 has a pool.
Does 440 N Orleans St 1006 have accessible units?
No, 440 N Orleans St 1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 N Orleans St 1006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 N Orleans St 1006 has units with dishwashers.
