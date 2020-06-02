440 N Orleans St 1006

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

Brand New 1Bed with Balcony in River North - Property Id: 252900



1bed + balcony

Steps to East Bank Club, Brown Line, Merchandise Mart & more.

Hardwood floors

Walk-in closet

Full kitchen with dishwasher & island

Quartz countertops

Stainless steel appliances

W/D in unit!



$125/mo Utility package includes: Heat, AC, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable & Internet.



AMENITIES:

Indoor Jacuzzi & Sauna

24-Hour Door Staff

Fire Pits and Grilling Stations

Fitness Center

Pool

Dog Run



Virtual Tours Available.

Se habla Español



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252900

Property Id 252900



(RLNE5675867)