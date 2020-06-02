440 N Orleans St 1006

Amenities
Brand New 1Bed with Balcony in River North - Property Id: 252900
1bed + balcony
Steps to East Bank Club, Brown Line, Merchandise Mart & more.
Hardwood floors
Walk-in closet
Full kitchen with dishwasher & island
Quartz countertops
Stainless steel appliances
W/D in unit!
$125/mo Utility package includes: Heat, AC, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable & Internet.
AMENITIES:
Indoor Jacuzzi & Sauna
24-Hour Door Staff
Fire Pits and Grilling Stations
Fitness Center
Pool
Dog Run
Virtual Tours Available.
Se habla Español
