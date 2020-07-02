440 N Orleans St 1711

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

New Spacious Studio in prime River North - Property Id: 252900



Incredibly spacious studio

Steps to East Bank Club, Brown Line, Merchandise Mart & more.

Hardwood floors

Walk-in closet

Full kitchen with dishwasher & island

Quartz countertops

Stainless steel appliances

W/D in unit!



$100/mo Utility package includes: Heat, AC, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable & Internet.



AMENITIES:

Indoor Jacuzzi & Sauna

24-Hour Door Staff

Fire Pits and Grilling Stations

Fitness Center

Pool

Dog Run



Virtual Tours Available.

Se habla Español



Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/440-n-orleans-st-chicago-il-unit-1711/252900

