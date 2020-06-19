All apartments in Chicago
424 W Wellington Ave A

424 W Wellington Ave · (773) 318-3881
Location

424 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS EAST LAKEVIEW 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME! - Property Id: 262063

GORGEOUS EAST LAKEVIEW 3 BED / 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAIL 6/1!
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 bath townhome in East Lakeview available June 1st! Unit features hardwood floors in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large bedrooms, in-unit laundry. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood. Tons of natural light, plus parking included! Located on a beautiful residential street and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Purple and Brown lines at Wellington, and nightlife. MUST SEE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262063
Property Id 262063

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 W Wellington Ave A have any available units?
424 W Wellington Ave A has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 W Wellington Ave A have?
Some of 424 W Wellington Ave A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 W Wellington Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
424 W Wellington Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 W Wellington Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 424 W Wellington Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 424 W Wellington Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 424 W Wellington Ave A does offer parking.
Does 424 W Wellington Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 W Wellington Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 W Wellington Ave A have a pool?
No, 424 W Wellington Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 424 W Wellington Ave A have accessible units?
No, 424 W Wellington Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 424 W Wellington Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 W Wellington Ave A has units with dishwashers.
