424 W Wellington Ave A

GORGEOUS EAST LAKEVIEW 3 BED 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME! - Property Id: 262063
GORGEOUS EAST LAKEVIEW 3 BED / 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME AVAIL 6/1!
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 bath townhome in East Lakeview available June 1st! Unit features hardwood floors in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, large bedrooms, in-unit laundry. Upgraded kitchen featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood. Tons of natural light, plus parking included! Located on a beautiful residential street and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, public transportation, Purple and Brown lines at Wellington, and nightlife. MUST SEE!
No Pets Allowed
