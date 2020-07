Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Unit #3 Available 08/15/20 4217 TMG - Property Id: 214680



Awesome deal on this high-end 2BD2BR close to EL and highway!



* Hardwood Floors

* Big Bedrooms

* Granite Countertops

* Maple Cabinets

* Black Appliances

* Laundry in Building

* Central Air

* Pets Okay

* Outdoor parking available $125mo

* Close to EL, Highway, & Much More...



Call, text or e-mail for more info.

[BUILDING] Parking is $125 PER MONTH!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4217-w-irving-park-rd-chicago-il-unit-%233/214680

