4212 North Pulaski Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Model Photos. Available 8/1/2020! No security deposit! Spacious rehabbed 1 bed / 1 bath. Decorative fireplace & original woodwork provide vintage charm with modern amenities. Newly sanded floors, upgraded kitchen, ceiling fans, & dining room. New countertops, tons of natural light. Coin laundry & bring your window a/c units. Cats ok. Minutes to the Metra & Blue Line L Stop as well as Irving, Montrose, & the Expressway. Old Irving Park, Smoque BBQ, independence Park & more nearby. Walk Score 92 | Transit Score 68 | Bike Score 65. Public Transit: 0.3 Mi to the Blue Line 1 Mi to the Brown Line. 53 Bus line right outside the door, 54A/78/80 bus lines all within 0.3 Mi. 13-minute Lyft, 39-minute L ride, or a 55-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine print: MF: $500 | Apply at creditapp2dotcom | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly (additional fees apply) | No smoking | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit, good landlord references & no evictions.