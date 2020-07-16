All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
4212 North Pulaski Road
4212 North Pulaski Road

Location

4212 North Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Model Photos. Available 8/1/2020! No security deposit! Spacious rehabbed 1 bed / 1 bath. Decorative fireplace & original woodwork provide vintage charm with modern amenities. Newly sanded floors, upgraded kitchen, ceiling fans, & dining room. New countertops, tons of natural light. Coin laundry & bring your window a/c units. Cats ok. Minutes to the Metra & Blue Line L Stop as well as Irving, Montrose, & the Expressway. Old Irving Park, Smoque BBQ, independence Park & more nearby. Walk Score 92 | Transit Score 68 | Bike Score 65. Public Transit: 0.3 Mi to the Blue Line 1 Mi to the Brown Line. 53 Bus line right outside the door, 54A/78/80 bus lines all within 0.3 Mi. 13-minute Lyft, 39-minute L ride, or a 55-minute cycle to The Loop. Huuuuurrry before it's gone! Fine print: MF: $500 | Apply at creditapp2dotcom | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly (additional fees apply) | No smoking | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit, good landlord references & no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 North Pulaski Road have any available units?
4212 North Pulaski Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 North Pulaski Road have?
Some of 4212 North Pulaski Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 North Pulaski Road currently offering any rent specials?
4212 North Pulaski Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 North Pulaski Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 North Pulaski Road is pet friendly.
Does 4212 North Pulaski Road offer parking?
No, 4212 North Pulaski Road does not offer parking.
Does 4212 North Pulaski Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 North Pulaski Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 North Pulaski Road have a pool?
No, 4212 North Pulaski Road does not have a pool.
Does 4212 North Pulaski Road have accessible units?
No, 4212 North Pulaski Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 North Pulaski Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 North Pulaski Road has units with dishwashers.
