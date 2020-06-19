All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4161 North Damen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4161 North Damen Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

4161 North Damen Avenue

4161 North Damen Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1605913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4161 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Huge 3 bed 1 bath apartment with rooftop deck, spacious bedrooms and dishwasher avail 5.1!
This unit is priced to rent! 3 bed, 1 bath top floor apartment boasts HUGE bedrooms with space for king size beds in each and large closets as well, eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, butcher block & more, spacious living room, all-new windows, bathroom and A/C, and a large rooftop deck shared with one other unit! Coin-op laundry, Central AC. Private locked storage for free onsite. Unit will be painted a more neutral color prior to move in if preferred. Great neighborhood, close to Brown Line train and 3 buses, Trader Joe's/Starbucks & tons of shopping!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4161 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
4161 North Damen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4161 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 4161 North Damen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4161 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4161 North Damen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4161 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4161 North Damen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4161 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
No, 4161 North Damen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4161 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4161 North Damen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4161 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 4161 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4161 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4161 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4161 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4161 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4161 North Damen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
Sheridan Shores
640 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
7400 S Rhodes Ave
7400 S Rhodes Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity