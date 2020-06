Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

This well kept Victorian has an exceptional backyard with fruit trees and a garden. It features a spacious living area, queen sized bedrooms, an updated kitchen with a DW and an eat-in area, modern bath, free laundry, heat included and a deck. Sorry no pets and no smokers.



Terms: One year lease