Awesome 2Bedroom Condo with beautifully customized Hardwood floors. Beautiful Living room with Marble surround gas Fireplace,New light fixtures and Alot of natural light beaming inside. Kitchen has New Cherry 42inch cabinets,Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances Fridge,Stove,Micro-wave and Dish washer.Custom ceramic/marble bath with an Euro design concept with Jacuzzi bath. Lots of closets,Central air/heat. Set-up security system,Intercom system.In unit washer/dryer set up for your convenience for laundry . Master bedroom with New light fixture/cooling ceiling fans and Fireplace(optional at no extra cost). 2nd room spacious tons of natural light!This property is located near Oak Park within walking distance of 2min. 15min to downtown Oak Park movies,shopping and library. Walking distance to Madison ave, Austin ave ,Lake St Green line & Blue line trains to downtown is about 25 min .Pace bus to West suburbs approx 4blk walk .Call for showings and more info. Ready for May move-in! Tenant pays Gas & Electric .Required 1st month rent $1150 & $1150 for Security Deposit = $2300 to move in .Located at 40 N Menard,Chicago,Il .its about 5900 West, 40 North on Menard. 3blks East of Austin ave.Map property then contact if interested.only the Serious Apply.No Evictions,No Drama,No Drugs.Three -one-two,seven -one-nine-five -o-eight-o. Apply now Sec 8 Welcome to apply