40 N Menard.
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:24 AM

40 N Menard

40 North Menard Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

40 North Menard Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome 2Bedroom Condo with beautifully customized Hardwood floors. Beautiful Living room with Marble surround gas Fireplace,New light fixtures and Alot of natural light beaming inside. Kitchen has New Cherry 42inch cabinets,Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel appliances Fridge,Stove,Micro-wave and Dish washer.Custom ceramic/marble bath with an Euro design concept with Jacuzzi bath. Lots of closets,Central air/heat. Set-up security system,Intercom system.In unit washer/dryer set up for your convenience for laundry . Master bedroom with New light fixture/cooling ceiling fans and Fireplace(optional at no extra cost). 2nd room spacious tons of natural light!This property is located near Oak Park within walking distance of 2min. 15min to downtown Oak Park movies,shopping and library. Walking distance to Madison ave, Austin ave ,Lake St Green line & Blue line trains to downtown is about 25 min .Pace bus to West suburbs approx 4blk walk .Call for showings and more info. Ready for May move-in! Tenant pays Gas & Electric .Required 1st month rent $1150 & $1150 for Security Deposit = $2300 to move in .Located at 40 N Menard,Chicago,Il .its about 5900 West, 40 North on Menard. 3blks East of Austin ave.Map property then contact if interested.only the Serious Apply.No Evictions,No Drama,No Drugs.Three -one-two,seven -one-nine-five -o-eight-o. Apply now Sec 8 Welcome to apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 40 N Menard have any available units?
40 N Menard has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 N Menard have?
Some of 40 N Menard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 N Menard currently offering any rent specials?
40 N Menard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 N Menard pet-friendly?
No, 40 N Menard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 40 N Menard offer parking?
No, 40 N Menard does not offer parking.
Does 40 N Menard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 N Menard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 N Menard have a pool?
No, 40 N Menard does not have a pool.
Does 40 N Menard have accessible units?
No, 40 N Menard does not have accessible units.
Does 40 N Menard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 N Menard has units with dishwashers.

