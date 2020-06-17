3902 N Greenview Ave 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

3Bed - 2Bath at 3902 N Greenview Ave - Property Id: 296134



3902 N Greenview Unit 1 This spectacular one bedroom unit boasts a functional brick fireplace with a large mantel. The refinished, space-saving china hutch adds to the historic feel of the apartment. The remodeled bathroom features varnished wood accents and ceramic tile. The unit has central air and gas-forced heat and there are laundry facilities on-site. Gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate dining area, and sleek modern kitchen with a dishwasher make this the perfect place to call home. 1 Month Rent FREE $0 security deposit $250 move-in fee! This elegant, completely rehabilitated building is on a quiet tree-lined street in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. The popular Southport Corridor, which has an assortment of restaurants, boutique shops and entertainment options, is just two blocks east of the property. Transportation is also convenient; both #80 Irving Park and #9 Ashland bus stops are just around the corner. 3908 N. Greenview

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296134

Property Id 296134



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5839604)