3843 North Broadway

Charming 6th floor Two Bedroom Located in Lakeview East!
Great two bedroom, two bathroom in Lakeview East features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high ceiling and in-unit washer and dryer. Building amenities include a dog run and running track, Herb garden, Party room and Gym. Convenient location close to Jewel, transportation, shopping and more.**Photos may be of a similar unit in the building.
Amenities:
Balcony, Washer, Laundry In Unit
