All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3843 North Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3843 North Broadway
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:55 PM

3843 North Broadway

3843 North Broadway · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1804088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3843 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
Charming 6th floor Two Bedroom Located in Lakeview East!
Great two bedroom, two bathroom in Lakeview East features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high ceiling and in-unit washer and dryer. Building amenities include a dog run and running track, Herb garden, Party room and Gym. Convenient location close to Jewel, transportation, shopping and more.**Photos may be of a similar unit in the building.

Amenities:
Balcony, Washer, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 North Broadway have any available units?
3843 North Broadway has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 North Broadway have?
Some of 3843 North Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 North Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
3843 North Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 North Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 North Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 3843 North Broadway offer parking?
No, 3843 North Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 3843 North Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3843 North Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 North Broadway have a pool?
No, 3843 North Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 3843 North Broadway have accessible units?
No, 3843 North Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 North Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 North Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3843 North Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4836 N. Paulina Apt.
4836 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
55 W Chestnut
55 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
629 W Denning
629 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
2719-23 N Wayne
2719 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity