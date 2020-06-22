All apartments in Chicago
3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:02 PM

3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE

3817 North Lakewood Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3817 North Lakewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect 2 Bed + Den/Office, 1 Bath with Patio in Wrigleyville! Available 7/1
This 2 Bedroom + Office/Den, 1 Bathroom unit in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood is available July 1st! Spacious rooms with hardwood floors and a kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and a dishwasher. Flooded with natural light, separate dining room and modern bathroom, W/D in unit, storage space, central A/C and heat system, PLUS a back deck with yard to enjoy the summer! Parking with additional cost of $125 per spot. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
