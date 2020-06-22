3817 NORTH LAKEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Perfect 2 Bed + Den/Office, 1 Bath with Patio in Wrigleyville! Available 7/1

This 2 Bedroom + Office/Den, 1 Bathroom unit in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood is available July 1st! Spacious rooms with hardwood floors and a kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and a dishwasher. Flooded with natural light, separate dining room and modern bathroom, W/D in unit, storage space, central A/C and heat system, PLUS a back deck with yard to enjoy the summer! Parking with additional cost of $125 per spot. No pets.