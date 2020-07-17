All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3748 N. Magnolia - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3748 N. Magnolia - 3
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

3748 N. Magnolia - 3

3748 North Magnolia Avenue · (773) 883-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3748 North Magnolia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Great top floor unit - fully updated in the heart of Wrigleyville. One of the nicest/quietest streets. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/drying in unit. Central heating and cooling. Blackout window shades, alarm system, common rear yard area with pavers, garage parking included.
Stately Greystone on great quiet street in the heart of Wrigleyville. Blaine School District.. Steps from Southport Corridor, restaurants, Wrigley and public transportation. Newly renovated in 2016 with 3 equal size bedrooms, hardwoods floors throughout, wash/dryer in unit, granite and stainless kitchen. Common rear yard space. For showings www.NPChicago.com 1 car parking included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 have any available units?
3748 N. Magnolia - 3 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 have?
Some of 3748 N. Magnolia - 3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3748 N. Magnolia - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 offers parking.
Does 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 have a pool?
No, 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 have accessible units?
No, 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3748 N. Magnolia - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3748 N. Magnolia - 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1101 N LeClaire Ave
1101 N Leclaire Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
1350 Lake Shore Drive
1350 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity