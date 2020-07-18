3732 North Kenmore Avenue - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo featuring garage parking (included) and ample private and common outdoor space! Tucked away on tree-lined street in Chicago's noteworthy Wrigleyville neighborhood, this lovely condo boasts an open-concept floorplan paired with 2 sizable bedrooms, modern spa-bathrooms, ample closet space and in-unit laundry. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen offers ample cabinetry, stainless appliances and granite counters including eat-in island. Open concept flows to the living room featuring wood-burning fireplace and Juliet balcony overlooking tree-lined Kenmore Ave. Bonus space off living room, perfect for dining/breakfast table. Master bedroom boasts sizable walk-in closet, en suite with dual sinks, jet tub and access to your expansive private deck. Common garage roof deck shared with 2 other units. Perfectly located moments to Wrigley Field, Addison el, Whole Foods and ample dining options. Short distance to LSD to the East and Southport Corridor to the West. Ready for occupancy July 8th.

Showings begin July 5th! Commission is based on 12-month lease term. 12-month lease minimum. $500 move-in fee in lieu of security deposit. $200 pet fee + $25/mo. pet rent per pet. All pets must be registered at pet screening.com (if applicable). $50 application fee per adult 18 and over. Qualified tenants will pay first month's rent and move-in fees within 24hrs of lease signing. Please email applicants' full name and email address, along with 30 days of pay stubs for income verification to: emily.myconciergepm@gmail.com and we will send link to application. All rental applications include credit report run by Concierge Property Management. Ready for occupancy July 8th.