Chicago, IL
3728 N Clifton Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3728 N Clifton Ave

3728 North Clifton Avenue · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3728 North Clifton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Parking Included! Laundry in Unit! Large Bedroom! - Property Id: 278389

This place has it all! Great apartment with large bedroom, eat-in kitchen with pantry, hardwood floors, and a functional floor plan with kitchen open to living and dining areas. Features include gas forced air and central air, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, and huge windows for maximum natural light. Located in a three flat on a quiet, tree-lined, one-way street. Steps to the red line Addison stop, with Whole Foods and the lake close as well. Just steps to the ballpark, restaurants, and nightlife in the area including the sizzling Southport Corridor. It is a garden unit.

Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278389
Property Id 278389

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 N Clifton Ave have any available units?
3728 N Clifton Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 N Clifton Ave have?
Some of 3728 N Clifton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 N Clifton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3728 N Clifton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 N Clifton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3728 N Clifton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3728 N Clifton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3728 N Clifton Ave does offer parking.
Does 3728 N Clifton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3728 N Clifton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 N Clifton Ave have a pool?
No, 3728 N Clifton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3728 N Clifton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3728 N Clifton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 N Clifton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 N Clifton Ave has units with dishwashers.
