Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Two Bedroom in Wrigleyville-One Block Away From Wrigley Field!!! This two bedroom, two bathroom is located in the heart of Wrigleyville and features hardwood floors, dishwasher, and laundry on site. Central Air! Within walking distance to Wrigley Field, Whole Foods, restaurants, transportation, and much more! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.