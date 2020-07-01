All apartments in Chicago
7812 S Emerald Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

7812 S Emerald Ave

7812 South Emerald Avenue · (312) 779-1952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7812 South Emerald Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7812 S Emerald Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7812 S Emerald Ave is located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago, and features newly-rehabbed 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Apartments may feature new carpeting and upscale cabinetry in the kitchens. Residents of this community live within walking distance to Save-A-Lot, Cutie Pies Kitchen, and Halsted Street Laundromat. Commute to downtown Chicago via Metra, CTA Red Line at 79th, or several bus lines including the 8 Halsted Bus. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs are welcome. Please note that there are restrictions of certain dog breeds & monthly pet fees will apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 S Emerald Ave have any available units?
7812 S Emerald Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 S Emerald Ave have?
Some of 7812 S Emerald Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 S Emerald Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7812 S Emerald Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 S Emerald Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 S Emerald Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7812 S Emerald Ave offer parking?
No, 7812 S Emerald Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7812 S Emerald Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 S Emerald Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 S Emerald Ave have a pool?
No, 7812 S Emerald Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7812 S Emerald Ave have accessible units?
No, 7812 S Emerald Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7812 S Emerald Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 S Emerald Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
