Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet

7812 S Emerald Ave is located in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago, and features newly-rehabbed 1 and 2 bedroom apartments! Apartments may feature new carpeting and upscale cabinetry in the kitchens. Residents of this community live within walking distance to Save-A-Lot, Cutie Pies Kitchen, and Halsted Street Laundromat. Commute to downtown Chicago via Metra, CTA Red Line at 79th, or several bus lines including the 8 Halsted Bus. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing.