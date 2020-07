Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gigantic 4 bed 2 bath duplex in heart of Wrigley w/ parking included and tons of storage!

Absolutely amaazing huge 4 bed 2 bath duplex down with extensive storage options! This duplex is perfect for families or roommates. TWO generously-sized living areas, one upstairs and one downstairs. Separate dining. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with tile in the kitchen. Kitchen has dishwasher and room for dine-in table if wanted. Dishwasher, stainless steel appliances (white stove will be replaced before move in) and plenty of cabinet space. Bedrooms have walk in closets in addition to THREE storage areas--never pay for storage again!! Central HVAC and washer/dryer in unit. Large yard with grass and one garage parking spot INCLUDED at this price. Owner is open to painting neutral colors.



