3710 Clark

Brand new gut rehab in the heart of Wrigleyville features all new everything! Kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, built in microwave, huge living and dining rooms with exposed brick, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and carpeting, walk in closets, king size bedrooms, ceiling fans, all new ceramic tiled baths, new fixtures, back deck, and more! Literally, a stone's throw from Wrigley and the Red Line! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease