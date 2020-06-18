All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

3710 Clark

3710 N Clark St · (773) 938-0036
Location

3710 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new gut rehab in the heart of Wrigleyville features all new everything! Kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas range, fridge, built in microwave, huge living and dining rooms with exposed brick, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and carpeting, walk in closets, king size bedrooms, ceiling fans, all new ceramic tiled baths, new fixtures, back deck, and more! Literally, a stone's throw from Wrigley and the Red Line! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Clark have any available units?
3710 Clark has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Clark have?
Some of 3710 Clark's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Clark currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Clark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Clark pet-friendly?
No, 3710 Clark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3710 Clark offer parking?
No, 3710 Clark does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Clark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Clark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Clark have a pool?
No, 3710 Clark does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Clark have accessible units?
No, 3710 Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Clark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Clark has units with dishwashers.
