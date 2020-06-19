3709 Southport

Amenities
Glistening three bedroom, two bathroom condo on Southport features gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, built-in microwave, large combination living/dining rooms, stone surround fireplace with mantel, hardwood floors throughout,high ceilings, large bedrooms, great closet space, spacious front & rear decks, marble baths, Jacuzzi, garage and outdoor parking space included, wood burning fireplace! In the heart of Southport shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease