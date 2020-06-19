All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3709 Southport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3709 Southport
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

3709 Southport

3709 N Southport Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3709 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Glistening three bedroom, two bathroom condo on Southport features gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, built-in microwave, large combination living/dining rooms, stone surround fireplace with mantel, hardwood floors throughout,high ceilings, large bedrooms, great closet space, spacious front & rear decks, marble baths, Jacuzzi, garage and outdoor parking space included, wood burning fireplace! In the heart of Southport shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Southport have any available units?
3709 Southport has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 Southport have?
Some of 3709 Southport's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Southport currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Southport isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Southport pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Southport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3709 Southport offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Southport does offer parking.
Does 3709 Southport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Southport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Southport have a pool?
No, 3709 Southport does not have a pool.
Does 3709 Southport have accessible units?
No, 3709 Southport does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Southport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 Southport has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3709 Southport?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3846 N Southport Ave
3846 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Grace Shores
639 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Park Shores
4304 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60613
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60610
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity