3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue

Amenities
Hot Southport Corridor/Wrigleyville 3 bedroom 1 bath on high second floor greystone walk-up. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, large living room, formal dining room with built-in hutch, enclosed sunroom, and separate kitchen with dishwasher. Updated bathroom, abundant closet space, and equal size bedrooms that accommodate queen size beds. Rent includes heat, water, storage, and laundry. Close proximity to Wrigley, transportation, shopping, entertainment and more. Garage parking available for added cost.