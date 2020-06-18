All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:20 AM

3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue

3653 North Magnolia Avenue · (773) 716-6102
Location

3653 North Magnolia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability



Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hot Southport Corridor/Wrigleyville 3 bedroom 1 bath on high second floor greystone walk-up. Unit features hardwood floors throughout, large living room, formal dining room with built-in hutch, enclosed sunroom, and separate kitchen with dishwasher. Updated bathroom, abundant closet space, and equal size bedrooms that accommodate queen size beds. Rent includes heat, water, storage, and laundry. Close proximity to Wrigley, transportation, shopping, entertainment and more. Garage parking available for added cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue have any available units?
3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue have?
Some of 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3653 North MAGNOLIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
