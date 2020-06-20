3646 West Palmer Street

Amenities
Logan Square 4 Bed 2 Bath
This four bedroom, two bathroom apartment features an open-concept living room/dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. There is hardwood flooring throughout the unit with tiling in the bathroom. The unit amenities include air conditioning, an in-unit washer/dryer, and ample closet space. The building features a shared back yard. Pets are welcome! Plenty of street parking is available in the area, and garage parking is available. This unit is less than a fifteen minute walk to the Healy Metra Station
Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.