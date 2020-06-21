All apartments in Chicago
3639 N Paulina St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3639 N Paulina St

3639 North Paulina Street · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3639 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 2bed apartment! Great location! call now - Property Id: 292944

Lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment in Prime Lakeview Location
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, updated kitchen, large living area. Laundry on-site. Cats welcome. Great location close to transportation, Trader Joe's, restaurants, and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292944
Property Id 292944

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3639 N Paulina St have any available units?
3639 N Paulina St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3639 N Paulina St have?
Some of 3639 N Paulina St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3639 N Paulina St currently offering any rent specials?
3639 N Paulina St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3639 N Paulina St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3639 N Paulina St is pet friendly.
Does 3639 N Paulina St offer parking?
No, 3639 N Paulina St does not offer parking.
Does 3639 N Paulina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3639 N Paulina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3639 N Paulina St have a pool?
No, 3639 N Paulina St does not have a pool.
Does 3639 N Paulina St have accessible units?
No, 3639 N Paulina St does not have accessible units.
Does 3639 N Paulina St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3639 N Paulina St has units with dishwashers.
