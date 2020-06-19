3581 N Milwaukee Ave 3

Amenities

New on the market AND HUGE 1 bed in Portage Park! - Property Id: 267406



Location: 3581 N. Milwaukee

Rent: $1,050

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Cats ok!

Lease Term: 12 months



THIS IS MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE

HARDWOOD FLOORS AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM.

HEAT AND WATER are INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

THERE IS ALSO AN OUTSIDE DECK AND LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267406

No Dogs Allowed



