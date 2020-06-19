All apartments in Chicago
3581 N Milwaukee Ave 3

3581 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 968-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3581 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60641
Irving Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
New on the market AND HUGE 1 bed in Portage Park! - Property Id: 267406

Location: 3581 N. Milwaukee
Rent: $1,050
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok!
Lease Term: 12 months

THIS IS MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE
HARDWOOD FLOORS AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM.
HEAT AND WATER are INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
THERE IS ALSO AN OUTSIDE DECK AND LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267406
Property Id 267406

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

