3581 N Milwaukee Ave 3

New on the market AND HUGE 1 bed in Portage Park! - Property Id: 267406
Location: 3581 N. Milwaukee
Rent: $1,050
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok!
Lease Term: 12 months
THIS IS MASSIVE 1 BEDROOM, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE
HARDWOOD FLOORS AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM.
HEAT AND WATER are INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
THERE IS ALSO AN OUTSIDE DECK AND LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267406
Property Id 267406
No Dogs Allowed
