7901 S Dobson

Amenities
This beautifully rehabbed 18-unit building in Chicago, IL features one bedroom apartments with Uncovered Parking, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Free Cooking Gas, Hardwood Floors, and Free Heat. Minutes away from Food Town Grocerie Supermarket, Jbj Mart, Eli's Food Mart, De Bow Playlot Park, Grand Crossing Park, and Hirsch Metropolitan High School. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric and CTA Red Line as well as 79 79th and 4 Cottage Grove Bus Lines. Section 8 accepted. Call to schedule a showing today!