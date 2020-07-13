All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7901 S Dobson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7901 S Dobson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

7901 S Dobson

7901 S Dobson Ave · (312) 248-9809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Chatham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7901 S Dobson Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7909-3 · Avail. now

$840

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7905-1 · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7901 S Dobson.

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This beautifully rehabbed 18-unit building in Chicago, IL features one bedroom apartments with Uncovered Parking, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Free Cooking Gas, Hardwood Floors, and Free Heat. Minutes away from Food Town Grocerie Supermarket, Jbj Mart, Eli's Food Mart, De Bow Playlot Park, Grand Crossing Park, and Hirsch Metropolitan High School. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric and CTA Red Line as well as 79 79th and 4 Cottage Grove Bus Lines. Section 8 accepted. Call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 S Dobson have any available units?
7901 S Dobson has 2 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 S Dobson have?
Some of 7901 S Dobson's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 S Dobson currently offering any rent specials?
7901 S Dobson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 S Dobson pet-friendly?
No, 7901 S Dobson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7901 S Dobson offer parking?
Yes, 7901 S Dobson offers parking.
Does 7901 S Dobson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 S Dobson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 S Dobson have a pool?
No, 7901 S Dobson does not have a pool.
Does 7901 S Dobson have accessible units?
No, 7901 S Dobson does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 S Dobson have units with dishwashers?
No, 7901 S Dobson does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7901 S Dobson?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Barry
533 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
1241 N Milwaukee
1241 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
5854 S Michigan Ave
5854 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity