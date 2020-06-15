3558 West Cortland Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Very bright and cheerful with southern, eastern and western exposures on a tree-lined residential street. Very spacious! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with white appliances (refrigerator, stove), updated bath, laundry in the building and cable ready. Just a quick ride to the Blue Line, near the Armitage and Kimball bus routes and close to Weegee's, Ground Control, Rosa's, Scofflaw, Marble and more, plus groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. Note: Photos provided from prior tenancy. STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now