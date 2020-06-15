All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3558 West Cortland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3558 West Cortland Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:28 AM

3558 West Cortland Street

3558 West Cortland Street · (773) 697-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3558 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Very bright and cheerful with southern, eastern and western exposures on a tree-lined residential street. Very spacious! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with white appliances (refrigerator, stove), updated bath, laundry in the building and cable ready. Just a quick ride to the Blue Line, near the Armitage and Kimball bus routes and close to Weegee's, Ground Control, Rosa's, Scofflaw, Marble and more, plus groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes. Note: Photos provided from prior tenancy. STRONG applications, please - great credit and minimum 2 years rental history needed per applicant! No eviction or bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, $200 non-refundable move-in fee per person (no security deposit) and first month's rent due at lease signing. No 3rd party applications accepted. No pets. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3558 West Cortland Street have any available units?
3558 West Cortland Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3558 West Cortland Street have?
Some of 3558 West Cortland Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3558 West Cortland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3558 West Cortland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3558 West Cortland Street pet-friendly?
No, 3558 West Cortland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3558 West Cortland Street offer parking?
No, 3558 West Cortland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3558 West Cortland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3558 West Cortland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3558 West Cortland Street have a pool?
No, 3558 West Cortland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3558 West Cortland Street have accessible units?
No, 3558 West Cortland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3558 West Cortland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3558 West Cortland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3558 West Cortland Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5400-5408 S. Ingleside Avenue
5400-5408 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60615
1215 W Diversey
1215 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
EMME
165 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity