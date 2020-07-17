All apartments in Chicago
3506 West Diversey Avenue

3506 West Diversey Avenue · (702) 372-9707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3506 West Diversey Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Avondale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Recently remodeled this gorgeous garden unit is contemporary and bright! This stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has it all in the perfect location! Fabulous, modern kitchen with 42' shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful bathroom; backyard, private secure gate, laundry room/additional storage in the basement. Steps from The 606 and within walking distance of bars and restaurants. Convenient to public transportation. Great location!! 1 parking spat included in rent. Don't let this beauty pass you by! #Logan Square, Humboldt Park, blue line, CTA, 606 Trail. Section 8 applicants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 West Diversey Avenue have any available units?
3506 West Diversey Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 West Diversey Avenue have?
Some of 3506 West Diversey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 West Diversey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3506 West Diversey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 West Diversey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3506 West Diversey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3506 West Diversey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3506 West Diversey Avenue offers parking.
Does 3506 West Diversey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3506 West Diversey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 West Diversey Avenue have a pool?
No, 3506 West Diversey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3506 West Diversey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3506 West Diversey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 West Diversey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 West Diversey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
