3506 West Diversey Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Recently remodeled this gorgeous garden unit is contemporary and bright! This stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has it all in the perfect location! Fabulous, modern kitchen with 42' shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful bathroom; backyard, private secure gate, laundry room/additional storage in the basement. Steps from The 606 and within walking distance of bars and restaurants. Convenient to public transportation. Great location!! 1 parking spat included in rent. Don't let this beauty pass you by! #Logan Square, Humboldt Park, blue line, CTA, 606 Trail. Section 8 applicants welcome.