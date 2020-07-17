3506 West Diversey Avenue

Amenities
Recently remodeled this gorgeous garden unit is contemporary and bright! This stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has it all in the perfect location! Fabulous, modern kitchen with 42' shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful bathroom; backyard, private secure gate, laundry room/additional storage in the basement. Steps from The 606 and within walking distance of bars and restaurants. Convenient to public transportation. Great location!! 1 parking spat included in rent. Don't let this beauty pass you by! #Logan Square, Humboldt Park, blue line, CTA, 606 Trail. Section 8 applicants welcome.